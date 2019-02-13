The video above is from April 26, 2017 when the “El Chapo Act” was first introduced.

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has reinvigorated his call for the notorious Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to fund the U.S.-Mexico border wall following the drug lord’s guilty verdict.

Guzman was found guilty on Tuesday on all 10 counts in his drug trafficking trial.

“In sum, the jury found that Guzman led the Sinaloa cartel, one of the largest and most dangerous drug cartels in the world, and that he is responsible for violence, including murders, and the smuggling of massive amounts of narcotics into the United States over decades. ” U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said. “This conviction, we expect, will bring a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. It is a sentence from which there is no escape and no return.”

Following the news of the verdict, Cruz urged the passing of his “El Chapo Act.” The bill states that any money forfeited to the U.S. government due to the criminal prosecution of Guzman and other drug lords would go into funding border security and into completing the border wall.

It’s time to pass my EL CHAPO Act. I urge my Senate colleagues to take swift action on this crucial legislation. #SecureTheBorder –> https://t.co/SndC56CiYz pic.twitter.com/5LgBuBSE26 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 12, 2019

“America’s justice system prevailed today in convicting Joaquin Guzman Loera, aka El Chapo, on all 10 counts. U.S. prosecutors are seeking $14 billion in drug profits and other assets from El Chapo which should go towards funding our wall to #SecureOurBorder,” Cruz tweeted.

The border wall has been the topic of discussion in Washington D.C. as President Donald Trump made it one of his priorities during his term. The government shut down in late December and through January as Republicans and Democrats worked to find a solution to fund the $5 billion wall.

A temporary agreement was reached in order to government workers to receive their pay, but no solution to the border wall funding was reached. Sen. Cruz’s “El Chapo Act,” which was introduced in 2017, looks to give an option for lawmakers to secure that funding.