



A tiger found in an abandoned Houston house by residents wanting to smoke marijuana has found a new home. Yes, the tiger was real.

After being discovered earlier this week, the tiger was taken to Cleveland Black Amory Black Beauty ranch in Murchison, Texas, KTRK reports. Murchison is in Henderson County, about 80 miles southeast of Dallas.

The animal sanctuary is currently home to two other tigers

The 350-pound tiger of Houston took social media by storm as the story of how it was found peaked the interest of readers everywhere.

According to police, they were made aware of the tiger by anonymous callers who said they went into an abandoned home to smoke marijuana but were greeted by the large cat.

“There were going to this vacant house to smoke marijuana, and they were greeted by a large tiger,” said Sgt. Jason Alderete with the animal cruelty unit. “It wasn’t the effects of the drugs. There was actually a tiger!”

Police named the tiger “Tyson” and said it appeared to be well-fed and in good shape. However, its living conditions were poor.

“He’s in a rinky-dink cage that could easily bust open. It was secured with a nylon strap and a screwdriver for the top of the cage,” said Alderete.

The story of the tiger caught the attention of celebrities like Ed Helms of the “Hangover” franchise.

Is this an actual news headline, or a pitch for Hangover 4? https://t.co/PfbD0m5Ed5 — Ed Helms (@edhelms) February 12, 2019

Police are still looking for the owner of the tiger that left the animal in the vacant home.