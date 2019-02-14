EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) – A danger zone. It’s how one North Texan describes a stretch of Highway 183 in Euless where he crashed last December. It’s the same place where a deadly crash occurred Tuesday.

“At 53, this was the first accident in my life,” Scott McEachron said. “I think it is incredibly unsafe.”

Last December, McEachron was driving in the TEXpress lanes heading east approaching his Highway 360 exit when he crashed.

“It’s a Y intersection with a high rate of speed,” he said. “The lanes are extremely narrow. The impact was so hard. My first concern was probably someone is going to get killed here,” he said.

It happened Tuesday. Euless police said the deadly accident was the fourth crash to happen there since the lanes opened last October.

McEachron credits a crash cushion at the exit for being able to walk away from his accident without any major injuries. Euless police said that the crash cushion had not been repaired before Tuesday’s accident.

A spokesperson for TXDOT said: “Safety is TxDOT’s number one priority. Tuesday’s crash remains under investigation by the Euless police and TxDOT will assist as needed. TxDOT cannot speculate on the cause of the crash. The department reviews the circumstances of every fatal crash, and will review the details of this case to determine if any modifications are appropriate.”

“It’s a shame that it takes something like that to bring attention to what I think is bad design,” McEachron said.

He’s pushing for better signage, wider lanes and a lowering the speed limit from 75 near the exit is needed.