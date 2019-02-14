  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City Of Dallas, Crime, curfew, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, teen curfew


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas is not in any hurry to reinstate a curfew for teenagers that expired in January. City leaders have delayed a vote for the curfew for 30 days.

The debate on whether to bring back a curfew that was in effect for nearly 30 years continues after a public hearing was held Wednesday evening.

The original curfew was put into place to lessen crime among teens especially during the week.  According to the expired ordinance, a curfew would go into effect from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. due to teenagers having to be in school and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The curfew was extended to midnight to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall was in attendance at the public hearing and told the crowd that crime hasn’t spiked since the curfew expired a month ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s