



The city of Dallas is not in any hurry to reinstate a curfew for teenagers that expired in January. City leaders have delayed a vote for the curfew for 30 days.

The debate on whether to bring back a curfew that was in effect for nearly 30 years continues after a public hearing was held Wednesday evening.

The original curfew was put into place to lessen crime among teens especially during the week. According to the expired ordinance, a curfew would go into effect from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. due to teenagers having to be in school and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The curfew was extended to midnight to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall was in attendance at the public hearing and told the crowd that crime hasn’t spiked since the curfew expired a month ago.