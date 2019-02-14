(CBS 11) – I have what I think is a great Valentine’s Day song for expressing our love to someone.

Savage Garden was an adult/alternative pop duo from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia: Darren Hayes and Daniel Jones. Between 1997 and 2000, the duo charted seven times on the Billboard Hot 100, three of which hit #1: “I Want You” from 1997 (their first song to chart), “I Knew I Love You” from 1999, and “Truly Madly Deeply” from 1998.

“Truly Madly Deeply” stayed at #1 for two weeks in 1998 and #1 on the Adult Contemporary charts for eleven weeks. It was their third single from their self-titled debut album. It hit #1 in Australia and Canada as well.

Written by Hayes and Jones, produced by Charles Fisher, and running 4:37 on the Columbia Records label, the lyrics go like this:

I’ll be your dream, I’ll be your wish, I’ll be your fantasy.

I’ll be your hope, I’ll be your love, be everything that you need.

I love you more with every breath, truly madly deeply do

I will be strong, I will be faithful ’cause I’m counting on a new beginning.

A reason for living. A deeper meaning.

I want to stand with you on a mountain.

I want to bathe with you in the sea.

I want to lay like this forever.

Until the sky falls down on me

You can hear this song today on SIRIUS XM 90s On 9 with Downtown Julie Brown.

Happy Valentine’s Day!!