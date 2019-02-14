



– The Granbury High School choir director who was behind the wheel when he and his girlfriend died in a car crash in November of 2018, was intoxicated according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office in a news report by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jeremy Bowen, 28 and Ashley Morrison, 26, died early Sunday, November 4, 2018 in a single-vehicle crash off I-20 west of Weatherford.

According to a toxicology report, Bowen’s blood alcohol level was .23 at the time of the crash the Star-Telegram reported, nearly three times the legal limit in Texas which is .08.

A Texas DPS spokesman said at the time, it appeared their car slowly drifted off the road sometime after midnight Sunday as the pair drove from Stephenville. It went into the median as the highway approaches a bridge. It crossed a creek, and hit the embankment on the other side.

Bowen joined the high school’s choir program in June 2018 after coming from Granbury Middle School.

According to an announcement when Bowen was hired, he was a graduate from Tarleton State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music. He previously taught at Denton Guyer High School and was a co-music director at First Christian Church.

