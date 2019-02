View from Chopper 11 of a train that crashed into an 18-wheeler between Denton and Sanger. (Chopper 11)

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A train has crashed into an 18-wheeler near Rector Road between Denton and Sanger. There are no reports of injuries.

Chopper 11 is over the scene of crash. It appears the trailer of the big rig came off the cab due to the crash and spilled its contents near the tracks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.