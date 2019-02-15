ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police responded to Sam Houston High School in regards to a fight at around 9 a.m. Friday. A school resource officer had reported seeing someone reach into their waistband, as if to draw a weapon, during the fight.

The school located at 2000 Sam Houston Drive was placed on lockdown, according to the Arlington Independent School District, as police investigated the incident.

Students were held inside the building for about an hour and no one was allowed to come or go on the campus.

The lockdown at Sam Houston High School has been lifted. Arlington Police Department cleared the building and determined the threat was not credible and students are safe. School will resume as normal. #ArlingtonISDalert — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) February 15, 2019

The lockdown was lifted after police determined the weapons threat was “not credible”. Police said despite the earlier report they received, there was no weapon seen or used.

Arlington ISD administrators sent a tweet saying that all students were safe and that classes would “resume as normal.”