UPDATED: February 15, 2019  10:52 AM
Filed Under:Arlington Police, DFW News, fight, Sam Houston High School, School Resource Officer, weapon on campus

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police responded to Sam Houston High School in regards to a fight at around 9 a.m. Friday. A school resource officer had reported seeing someone reach into their waistband, as if to draw a weapon, during the fight.

The school located at 2000 Sam Houston Drive was placed on lockdown, according to the Arlington Independent School District, as police investigated the incident.

Students were held inside the building for about an hour and no one was allowed to come or go on the campus.

The lockdown was lifted after police determined the weapons threat was “not credible”. Police said despite the earlier report they received, there was no weapon seen or used.

Arlington ISD administrators sent a tweet saying that all students were safe and that classes would “resume as normal.”

