FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say hit a Fort Worth Stock Show worker on Feb. 2 and then drove away.

Police say a traffic technician who was working during the stock show was hit by a white Nissan Rogue at around 4:30 p.m. on that day in the 3100 block of Lancaster Avenue.

According to police, the technician tried to stop the vehicle before incident. The driver then yelled at the technician and hit the victim’s arm.

#HitandRun Do you recognize this #NissanRogue? It struck a Traffic Technician working the #StockShow. The technician sustained serious injuries. Please call 817-392-4892 with any information. pic.twitter.com/zNHD45sUI7 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 13, 2019

The technician suffered serious injuries after being hit.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call police at 817.392.4892.