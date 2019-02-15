Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say hit a Fort Worth Stock Show worker on Feb. 2 and then drove away.
Police say a traffic technician who was working during the stock show was hit by a white Nissan Rogue at around 4:30 p.m. on that day in the 3100 block of Lancaster Avenue.
According to police, the technician tried to stop the vehicle before incident. The driver then yelled at the technician and hit the victim’s arm.
The technician suffered serious injuries after being hit.
Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call police at 817.392.4892.