  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth Police, Hit and Run, Lancaster Avenue, Stock Show

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say hit a Fort Worth Stock Show worker on Feb. 2 and then drove away.

Police say a traffic technician who was working during the stock show was hit by a white Nissan Rogue at around 4:30 p.m. on that day in the 3100 block of Lancaster Avenue.

According to police, the technician tried to stop the vehicle before incident. The driver then yelled at the technician and hit the victim’s arm.

The technician suffered serious injuries after being hit.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call police at 817.392.4892.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s