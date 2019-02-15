



Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference Friday, the investigator falsely claimed in the affidavit that an informant obtained heroin from the home.

Police records indicate the heroin was actually obtained elsewhere.

The investigator was one of the officers who were shot in the gunfight January 28 that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.

The investigator remained hospitalized Friday.

Acevedo praised the investigator in the hours after the raid as being “tough as nails,” but he said Friday that there’s a “high probability that there will be a criminal charge” brought against him.

The Chief said an internal review must now be conducted of his department’s narcotics division, adding authorities must determine whether other cases involving the investigator may be compromised based on his actions shortly before the raid.

“We will report back the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Chief Acevedo.

Authorities still believe the residents were involved in criminal activity, but Acevedo says the case now is undermined.

