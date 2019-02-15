



The family of a missing Grand Prairie woman fighting for custody of her children will have to wait a little longer.

Weltzin Garcia’s son and daughter are currently in foster care due to concern for their safety. Garcia and the children’s father, Alfonso Hernandez, 28, were reported missing On February 5. His was car found abandoned near White Rock Lake Tuesday, hours after the couple was reported missing.

No one in Garcia’s family has seen or spoken to the children since Child Protective Services removed them from family members caring for them, Garcia’s twin sister, Atziry, told CBS 11 News after Friday’s hearing with a judge.

The judge told them to come back next Friday for another meeting to determine the children’s fate.

Since no one knows what happened to the couple, Garcia’s family maintains taking custody of the children may be best for them – for their own protection.

Atziry said the children should stay with her and her husband, and the judge agreed.

“The judge agreed that the kids should be with us. She’s going to expedite the process. So hopefully we can have the kids back end of next week,” she said. “They need their mom. I’m not going to be a substitute for those kids. I think it’s best for the kids to be with us.”