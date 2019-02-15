



LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A second robbery and murder in three months on the same block in Lewisville has surrounding businesses worried about their safety.

Police said the robbers shot the clerk almost immediately after entering the store.

They released one security camera image, but unfortunately it doesn’t show the face of a man who killed a well-liked clerk.

Ashraf Lakhani was shot and killed during a robbery at the store just after midnight.

The 51-year-old immigrated from Pakistan last year and got married only three weeks ago.

Police released a security camera image showing one of the two suspects the moment after the clerk was killed.

Police said they hope someone will recognize the man and come forward.

Friends of the victim and longtime customers said they remember Lakhani as someone who looked out for them.

“No store clerks would let you leave without paying in full, so that shows the type of person she was it’s sick that that happened.” said Caleb Hughes, a regular customer.

The scene of this murder is only a few feet from where Sam Shah was robbed and killed in November while closing his liquor store.

Police said they don’t believe they are related.

The two murders have neighborhood store clerks more worried than ever before about their safety.