DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines declared an “operational emergency” Friday because of an unusually high number of aircraft taken out of service.

In a statement to CBS 11, Southwest explained its usual number of out of service aircraft has doubled to about 40 per day or about 5 percent of the fleet.

This comes as the airline had to inspect 22 737 engine fuel pump filter seals.

Those planes are back in service.

But in a letter sent to supervisors, the airline called for “all hands on deck.”

Southwest said they are working to minimize any impact to travelers.