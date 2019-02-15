FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas jury has convicted a 14-year-old girl for the fatal stabbing of her friend.

According to the Star-Telegram, jurors deliberated for about an hour Thursday before convicting the girl for the May 29 killing of 14-year-old Nylah Lightfoot.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Friday and faces anywhere from probation to 40 years in prison, with the possibility of being transferred to an adult prison at age 19. Her name has not been released because of her age.

After the stabbing several teenagers told CBS 11 News that Lightfoot and her killer were friends, but had a toxic relationship of arguing a lot and then making up.

A group of girls were at an apartment complex on Peyton Lane, in Fort Worth, when some type of altercation happened when Lightfoot went to retrieve some clothes. Lightfoot and the girl began fighting and the incident escalated.

Prosecutors say the girl stabbed Nylah in the neck and chest and she died on the way to the hospital.

The now convicted girl was 13 at the time of the stabbing. During testimony, the girl admitted killing Nylah but said “she was like a sister to me.”

The sentencing phase of the girl’s trial begins today at 8:30 a.m.

