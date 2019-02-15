COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Out on bond for allegedly exposing himself to a child last year in Duncanville, Courtney Poole, 34, has been arrested for the same crime, this time in Coppell.

Coppell Police said around 8:40 a.m., on Thursday, February 14 a New Tech High School Resource Officer got word of a possible indecency with a child situation earlier in the morning.

The alleged crime occurred off school property, but the girl victim was a student walking to school.

The child told the SRO a man was stopped at an intersection and as she walked past his vehicle, he exposed himself to her.

The student was able to give officers a detailed description of the man and the vehicle’s license plate.

Then around 9:10 a.m., officers located the vehicle conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Courtney Poole, who they arrested on unrelated charges but was subsequently charged with Indecency with a Child under 17, a Felony 3rd degree offense.

During the investigation, it was learned Courtney Poole was previously arrested for the same offense by Duncanville Police in 2018 and was released on bond.

Coppell ISD administrators sent the following letter to parents about the incident:

Dear CISD Families,

We want you make you aware of two, separate incidents today that occurred today involving our students being approached by strangers on their way to school. At about 7:45 a.m. this morning, two female Coppell Middle School West students were approached at their bus stop on Parkway and Auburn by a stranger in a black BMW. The male driver of the vehicle asked the students to get in the car. They did not get in the vehicle and, after arriving at school, the students reported the incident to school officials and the Dallas County School Resource Deputies on site.

Also today at about 8:20 a.m., a female student was walking to New Tech High @ Coppell on Samuel Blvd. and was approached by an adult male, who exposed himself to this student. This incident also was reported to New Tech officials and the Coppell Police Department School Resource Officer on site. The Coppell Police Department has taken into custody a suspect in this particular incident.

Local law enforcement personnel also are looking into both incidents, and, as of this afternoon, believe them to be unrelated. As we work with our partner agencies, we also encourage our parents and guardians to remind your children about basic safety precautions when it comes to strangers. It is always a good idea to avoid walking alone, and children should never get into the vehicle of someone they don’t know. If asked to get into a vehicle by a stranger, children should run away in the opposite direction the vehicle is facing and immediately tell a trusted adult.

We commend these three students for reporting these incidents to school and law enforcement officials in a timely manner. It reinforces our message, “If you see something; say something.”

There are a number of good resources online for parents wanting to talk with their children about stranger safety. One such resource can be found at: http://www.scholastic.com/parents/resources/article/social-emotional-skills/talking-about-stranger-safety

Please know that CISD is committed to working with our families and law enforcement officials to ensure the safety of our children. When incidents like this occur, it is crucial to inform school officials and law enforcement personnel immediately. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

CISD Administration