



President Donald Trump — dissatisfied with the funding Congress is providing him for barriers at the southern border — is signing a bill to fund the government and signing a national emergency declaration to free up more funds to build his border wall.

“I’m going to be signing a national emergency,” the president announced in a Rose Garden address and press conference Friday morning.

The president’s decision to declare a national emergency is already facing criticism from some Republicans, and potential lawsuits. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t rule out a legal challenge on Thursday. Mr. Trump predicted he will be sued but will ultimately prevail in the Supreme Court.

