George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara on January 6, 2015. (Photo Credit: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum)

(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A bill was introduced in the Senate that would authorize $1 coins honoring President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara.

The U.S. Department of Treasury will mint the coins paying tribute to the former president and first lady for 2019.

The couple, who shared strong ties in Texas, both passed away last year.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the coin will pay tribute to the Bush legacy of “courage, duty, honor, and compassion.”

Sponsors include Collins and independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, along with GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas, and Rob Portman of Ohio.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)