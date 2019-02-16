  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GRANDVIEW (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a case of animal cruelty Thursday in Grandview.

They arrived in the area of FM 916 and CR 204 where they investigated many head of cattle.

Deputies determined the livestock were in poor conditions.

Cattle found in poor conditions in Grandview. (Photo credit: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

A search warrant was obtained by the sheriff’s office Friday to take the cattle. About 38 were taken from the property.

Deputies have given the animals the medical care they need. The cows are being housed and fed at a new location.

The investigation is ongoing.

