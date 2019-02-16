Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, Injury To Child, Kaleb Eisenmann, Parker County Sheriff, severe head trauma, springtown
SPRINGTOWN (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was accused of critically hurting an infant which led to his arrest Saturday night, police say.

Kaleb Eisenmann, 20, was charged with Injury to a Child.

A Parker County sheriff said Eisenmann was watching the 8-week-old boy, a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old while the mother was at work.

The sheriff said Eisenmann implicated himself when he was frustrated that the infant wouldn’t stop crying.

The child is in the hospital with a severe head trauma.

