DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Underwater Recovery Team found the body of Alfonso Hernandez at White Rock Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to family, 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia and her 28-year-old boyfriend, Alfonso Hernandez, were first reported missing from their home in Grand Prairie Feb. 5. Family said Garcia and Hernandez have two children together.

A search was started after police learned a vehicle that belonged to Hernandez was found near the lake.

The dive team located and recovered a male body from the lake that was later identified as Alfonso Hernandez by a Dallas County medical examiner.

The examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The dive team and other units are continuing the search for Garcia and any additional evidence.

The couple’s children are with Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Prairie Police Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.