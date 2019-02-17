FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Flight Attendant Union for American Airlines called for an investigation over a video posted on social media.

The airline and the union said the video was demeaning to flight attendants and crew members.

The union said the skit portrayed flight attendants as promoting sex appeal.

According to the airline, this happened at a customer-organized and hosted event.

The union said it wants to know management’s involvement saying,”This cannot be happening in today’s environment. We will not tolerate our profession being objectified in a sexist manner.”

American Airlines said in a statement, “What was portrayed in the skit was not sanctioned by the airline and is not representative of the 27,000 professional flight attendants who take great care of millions of customers each year.”