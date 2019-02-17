ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department responded to what is believed to have been a total of three crashes Saturday night on Interstate 20 eastbound in Arlington.

Police said they found six vehicles stopped along the freeway between Green Oaks and Kelly Elliot Road around 10 p.m. They were believed to have been involved in multiple crashes.

Two vehicles, in addition to a pickup truck and passenger car, were involved in the initial crash.

In the second accident, the driver of the passenger car was hit by the pickup truck. A 37-year-old man exited the car and went to the rear of the car, which had stopped the main lanes of the freeway.

Investigators said they believe the man was trying to push the car to the shoulder when he and his car were hit by a third car.

A third crash happened with multiple vehicles that are believed to have been trying to avoid the previous accidents.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the crashes.