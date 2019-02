ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian was killed after a motor vehicle ran into him Friday morning in Rowlett, police say.

Rowlett officers arrived at the bridge on Dalrock Road over Interstate 30 around 2:50 a.m., where they found a man dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A medical examiner identified the pedestrian as 40-year-old Andrew Harthan.

Police said they’re still investigating the accident. No criminal charges have been filed.