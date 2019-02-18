



– An Irving Police officer says she is thankful to have walked away from being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on Loop 12 near Grauwyler Rd.

Officer Julia Durham was working an accident and helping to block traffic when her patrol unit which she was sitting in was hit.

Dash cam video shows the jolt that pushed her cruiser into the median and sent debris from her unit scattered.

Officer Durham said, “I am lucky. This his definitely could have been a lot worse.”

Her Ford Explorer was totaled.

The suspected drunk driver that hit her is being identified as Breanna Noel James, 22 of DeSoto.

James is charged with DWI.

When asked if she was frustrated by the fact that the crash could have been prevented officer Durham said “Yes, definitely,” she said, adding, “I work weekend nights and drunk driving is something I run into too often.”

While she is thankful to be doing well and returning to work soon, the 3-year veteran of the police force offered a message to the commuting public.

“When you do go out, make the conscience decision before you go that ‘hey I’m not going to drink and drive and not going to put myself in a position to drink and drive.’ If you can afford to go out an drink you can afford an Uber,” she said.