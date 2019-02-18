  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The first-ever “Jeopardy!” team tournament is bringing together 18 of the game’s top players.

There’s Brad Rutter, whose overall “Jeopardy!” haul, $4.3 million, is the most won on any game show.

Ken Jennings is a 74-game winner and top moneymaker in non-tournament “Jeopardy!” competition, with $2.5 million, and Buzzy Cohen is the show’s reigning Tournament of Champions winner.

They’re among the six captains who will join their teams in competing for a top $1 million prize on the syndicated show.

The other three captains are Julia Collins, Colby Burnett and Austin Rogers.

A general view on the set of the ‘Jeopardy!’ (credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The contest spans 10 episodes that begin airing Wednesday and conclude March 5.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Harry Friedman said the contestants were chosen primarily on the basis of their previous success.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on TXA 21.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

