



– A man arrested for causing a DART passenger to be run over by a train admitted guilt in an interview with CBS 11 at the Dallas County Jail.

Anthony Davis, 27, also apologized for causing serious injuries to that passenger.

From a jail cell, Davis told CBS 11, a binge of drugs and alcohol made him agitated and caused the assault that sent a man into the path of an oncoming train.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault from the incident on Monday, February 11 at the Morrell Street station in East Oak Cliff.

A man waiting for a train, Juan Carlos Suarez Diaz, said he was hit from behind and knocked onto the tracks where he became trapped under a rail car.

He survived but sustained fractures to both his legs and internal injuries.

The man accused of causing it told us from jail that he had been smoking marijuana and drinking with kids before the assault.

He says he saw a man arguing with a woman and decided to punch the man.

Davis then says he ran off without regard to seeing the man fall off the platform.

“I saw a guy who was arguing with a female DART attendant and then basically I hit the guy and he fell under the train and I ran,” said Davis. “I just seen him arguing with a woman and that’s how the whole occasion started.”

Davis said he hopes the victim and his family will forgive him.