



– A sobering reminder that rage and weapons are a volatile mix.

A man is jailed facing a murder charge following an overnight domestic dispute.

However, relatives say the ultimate victim was not the intended target, telling CBS 11 the suspect shot and killed his adult son.

“It’s just crazy, man… It’s crazy,” said a relative near the scene. “My mom told me that my cousin was gone,. It was sad.”

Greenville Police confirm Demontre Washington, 26, was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Walnut Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release additional details.

However, the cousin who spoke with CBS 11 insists that the shooting was accidental.

“I don’t think my uncle would do that to his own son,” he said.

He then provided this explanation: “What I think happened was, he was trying to aim at the ground, and my cousin just walked in the way and it hit him.”

That same cousin told CBS 11 the accused shooter had gotten into a dispute with his wife. She and her young daughter had already run from the home when we are told Washington appeared.

“He was trying to calm his Pops down,” explained the cousin.

Following the shooting, the suspect ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside for several hours before surrendering to police. No one else was injured.

Meanwhile, Washington is being remembered as one who lived life to the fullest.

“I saw him a couple of days ago at the store,” said Tony Johnson, who lives nearby. “Pretty good guy. I hate to see something like this go down.”