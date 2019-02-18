  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Demontre Washington, DFW News, Domestic Dispute, domestic violence, Greenville police


GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A sobering reminder that rage and weapons are a volatile mix.

A man is jailed facing a murder charge following an overnight domestic dispute.

However, relatives say the ultimate victim was not the intended target, telling CBS 11 the suspect shot and killed his adult son.

“It’s just crazy, man… It’s crazy,” said a relative near the scene. “My mom told me that my cousin was gone,. It was sad.”

crime scene in Greenville (CBS 11)

Greenville Police confirm Demontre Washington, 26, was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Walnut Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release additional details.

However, the cousin who spoke with CBS 11 insists that the shooting was accidental.

“I don’t think my uncle would do that to his own son,” he said.

He then provided this explanation: “What I think happened was, he was trying to aim at the ground, and my cousin just walked in the way and it hit him.”

That same cousin told CBS 11 the accused shooter had gotten into a dispute with his wife. She and her young daughter had already run from the home when we are told Washington appeared.

“He was trying to calm his Pops down,” explained the cousin.

Following the shooting, the suspect ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside for several hours before surrendering to police. No one else was injured.

Meanwhile, Washington is being remembered as one who lived life to the fullest.

“I saw him a couple of days ago at the store,” said Tony Johnson, who lives nearby. “Pretty good guy. I hate to see something like this go down.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s