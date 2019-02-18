



– He survived being run over by a train after he was pushed off a DART station platform.

Now Juan Carlos Suarez is speaking out from his hospital room after the man accused of pushing him apologized from jail.

A trip to Oak Cliff on the DART train to get an early present for his brother last Monday turned into the worst day of Juan Carlos Suarez’s life.

Suarez said he was attacked after he stood up for a female DART attendant who was being harassed by a passenger on the train.

He said he was exiting the train when a total stranger hit him.

“The only thing I remember is someone came from behind, hit my right eye,” he said.

As he was exiting the train at the Morrell Avenue station, a man Suarez said he doesn’t know punched him, pushing him off the platform.

“The train was already moving, and then I hit the train and the train sucked me in. If I didn’t move my head a little bit forward like this, the rim of the train just would have passed through the middle of my head and just killed me.”

Suarez believes he was underneath the train for about 30 seconds when the Dallas Fire Department arrived to rescue him.

Suarez’s legs are broken in several places. He says doctors have told him he will walk again, but it’s going to take time.

Anthony Davis has been charged with assaulting Suarez.

He told CBS11 in a jailhouse interview that he was drunk and high when he attacked Suarez and doesn’t know him.

“I forgive him but he has to pay for what he did to me,” said Suarez.

Suarez has more surgery scheduled for Tuesday and said he will have to learn to walk again, but his biggest worry is behind uninsured.

He fears that will ruin him and his parents financially.