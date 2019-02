McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney firefighter has been arrested for sexual assault of a child.

Chad Watson, 38, has also been suspended from his job without pay according to a statement from the City of McKinney.

Watson was honored two years ago with the Chief’s Award at the 2017 McKinney Firefighters banquet.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest.