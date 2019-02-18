



The search continues for a missing Grand Prairie woman a day after the body of her estranged boyfriend was found at White Rock Lake.

The Dallas Police Department Dive Team and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden began searching the lake after daylight Monday morning. The game warden and police lake unit are mapping out the lake bottom with sonar.

Police say it was just a coincidence that the dive team was searching White Rock Lake Sunday morning, when a citizen discovered the body of Alfonso Hernandez.

Still, they say they have reason to keep looking in the area for Weltzin Garcia

Garcia and Hernandez, who have two children together, were first reported missing from their home in Grand Prairie on Feb. 5. Police put out an arrest warrant for Hernandez for a domestic violence charge just before the two went missing.

Divers are searching shallow areas with metal detectors near the part of the lake where the cellphones for Hernandez and Garcia put out a ping. Divers recovered both phones with the Hernandez’s remains on Sunday.

The search led investigators to Dallas when Hernandez’s car turned up in a parking lot at White Rock Lake on Feb. 5.

Even after his body was found, the family of Weltzin Garcia is still holding onto hope that this will end with good news.

The family is also in a battle over the couple’s children. The two children were placed into the care of Child Protective Services as authorities continue the search.