WEATHERWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WEST OF METROPLEX AT 6:00AM | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:cell phone thefts, cell phones, Coffee Shop, dallas police, DFW News, Smartphones, stolen cell phones, stolen laptops, Uptown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cell phones, tablets and laptops have disappeared in a string of recent thefts in Uptown Dallas, in which victims report electronics were ripped right out of their hands.

“It shocked me so bad. It made me so mad, so my first instinct was to just chase him,” said Alina Warner.

Warner said she was sitting at the Crooked Tree Coffee House last Friday afternoon working on her laptop, when a thief grabbed it out from under her hands.

Security video shows her and two witnesses pursuing the culprit as he jumped into a getaway car.

CBS 11 showed her the video for the first time Monday.

“I mean, it’s just surreal,” she said. “I only had one shoe on. I didn’t even realize it until I was halfway down the alley,” she said.

On Facebook, an officer assigned to patrol the area wrote, “A lot of these thefts involve force, and more and more even have get away cars. They have been known to even reach in cars and snatch phones out of people’s hands.”

“I’ve just been told this is a crime that’s on the rise in the DFW area,” said Warner.

Police say the culprits in many of these cases appear to be boys between 12 to 17 years old, working in groups of two to four.

They’re accused of walking through shops, like a coffee shop, suddenly seizing someone’s electronics off the table in front of them.

Warner said she’s glad she didn’t get hurt.

“I think if someone was brazen enough to grab something out of hands, he probably would have assaulted me if I had resisted,” said Warner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s