



– Sen. Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, announced Tuesday he is launching a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, hoping to reignite the ardent progressive support of his insurgent 2016 campaign.

Sanders stressed that the chief priority for Democrats is to thwart President Trump’s reelection bid next year. “It is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated, because I think it is unacceptable and un-American, to be frank with you, that we have a president who is a pathological liar,” Sanders said during a wide-ranging interview with “CBS This Morning”.

