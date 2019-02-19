WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory West of the Metroplex / 6AM-2PM | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one person is dead after a house fire in far east Collin County.

The fire broke out just after 3:00 a.m. and two residents are believed to have been inside.

Neighbors say a relative who lives next door to the property tried to get into the house to rescue the occupants but the flames were too intense.

(credit: Michael O’Keefe/First Response Photography)

Fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed. The property is a total loss.

As of 7:30 a.m. firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

So far, the the body of one victim has been recovered and fire responders continue to search for a second person.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

* This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

