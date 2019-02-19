



– At least one person is dead after a house fire in far east Collin County.

The fire broke out just after 3:00 a.m. and two residents are believed to have been inside.

Neighbors say a relative who lives next door to the property tried to get into the house to rescue the occupants but the flames were too intense.

Fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed. The property is a total loss.

As of 7:30 a.m. firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

So far, the the body of one victim has been recovered and fire responders continue to search for a second person.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

* This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.