FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Not everyone is welcoming plans to develop giant, digital signs around Dickies Arena.

One could reach 70 feet tall.

Now city leaders may be reconsidering their original plans.

There are nine digital sign proposals. They would encompass publicly-owned or not-for-profit facilities and be used to promote city events and direct traffic, not for advertising.

“The building — it’s nice. We have a feeling that it’s going to help our community. But in the long run, the big signs could really hurt our business because pulling away attention from our business,” said Ryan Lasanta, the general manager at The Fixi Shop.

The proposal would require more construction.

“It won’t be as much, but it will be more construction. And that’s just another thing on top of everything that we’ve already gone through,” Lasanta said.

Three digital sign prototypes are being considered. Seven of them would be a maximum of 30 feet tall. Another would be a maximum of 8 feet tall. And finally, the freeway sign along I-30 could reach 70 feet, according to the city.

Susan Alanis, an Assistant City Manager said in a statement, “Both the Cultural District and Dickies Arena are important to the identity of Fort Worth. A sign district could further the objective of tying the amenities together, directing patrons and promoting events across institutions. The City of Fort Worth is committed to listening to stakeholders as staff develops recommendations to the zoning commission and the city council. Final decisions are anticipated in early summer.”

Max Holderby, who is on the board of directors for Cultural District Alliance, said residents are upset. But he is hopeful of a positive solution for everyone involved.