NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The National Weather Service says a storm system could produce snow and ice in Texas and Oklahoma.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Tuesday through Wednesday morning for parts of western Texas, much of Oklahoma and into northwestern Arkansas.

Up to three inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice are possible in the region. CBS 11 Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks said temperatures in that area will hover around freezing, but doesn’t anticipate that ice will have an impact on travel.

Here in North Texas the issue will be mostly with a widespread cold rain through the Metroplex.

“Light, scattered rain should start developing in the morning, lifting from the south and moving north,” Parks said. “Those in the metroplex can expect more widespread showers, with some heavy pockets at times, from mid-morning through the afternoon before activity tapers off into the evening.”

With temperatures mostly in the 30s today, Parks said conditions are the true definition of a cold rain event.

But the wintry weather won’t last long. Temperatures across the metroplex are expected to warm into the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the work-week.