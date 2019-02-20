  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys Superfan, dallas police, DFW News, dpd, Jamie Castro, Medical Issue, Officer Saved, Stroke
First responders and medical staff who helped save the live of an officer were honored by Dallas police. (Dallas PD/Twitter)


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department honored the first responders and medical staff who helped save the life of an officer who was suffering a stroke while driving earlier this month.

Police said Cpl. Jamie Castro was driving in his own vehicle on Feb. 8 when he started feeling sick and had difficulty seeing. He then pulled over on the side of a freeway, which ended up being near a Navarro County constable.

Castro is said to have gotten out of his vehicle to get the attention of Deputy Constable Erik Heilmann, who was able to call 911. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Castro to the hospital.

The officer was given immediate medical attention and also got help from officers who were already at the hospital for something unrelated.

At a press conference Wednesday, it was said that Castro was suffering a stroke while he was driving. He had a full recovery, according to police.

Castro is a 21-year veteran of the department and is an acclaimed Dallas Cowboys superfan. CBS 11 profiled Castro ahead of the Cowboys’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Dallas officer and Cowboys superfan Jamie Castro

Nicknamed “Ballz Mahoney,” Castro has attended 175 Cowboys home games in a row. He was also inducted into the NFL’s Hall of Fame for superfans in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s