First responders and medical staff who helped save the live of an officer were honored by Dallas police. (Dallas PD/Twitter)





The Dallas Police Department honored the first responders and medical staff who helped save the life of an officer who was suffering a stroke while driving earlier this month.

Police said Cpl. Jamie Castro was driving in his own vehicle on Feb. 8 when he started feeling sick and had difficulty seeing. He then pulled over on the side of a freeway, which ended up being near a Navarro County constable.

Castro is said to have gotten out of his vehicle to get the attention of Deputy Constable Erik Heilmann, who was able to call 911. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Castro to the hospital.

The officer was given immediate medical attention and also got help from officers who were already at the hospital for something unrelated.

At a press conference Wednesday, it was said that Castro was suffering a stroke while he was driving. He had a full recovery, according to police.

Castro is a 21-year veteran of the department and is an acclaimed Dallas Cowboys superfan. CBS 11 profiled Castro ahead of the Cowboys’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Nicknamed “Ballz Mahoney,” Castro has attended 175 Cowboys home games in a row. He was also inducted into the NFL’s Hall of Fame for superfans in 2017.