



– The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance for information needed to solve a murder.

Police said Amelia Hernandez-Orozco, 46, was shot and killed on Sunday, February 10 around 7:15 p.m. at 9300 Mixon Drive.

During the investigation, detectives determined a vehicle seen in surveillance images, a light-colored SUV, was used by the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the posted vehicle or has any information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective King, at 214-671-3684 or Erica.King@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.