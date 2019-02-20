  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance for information needed to solve a murder.

Police said Amelia Hernandez-Orozco, 46, was shot and killed on Sunday, February 10 around 7:15 p.m. at 9300 Mixon Drive.

During the investigation, detectives determined a vehicle seen in surveillance images, a light-colored SUV, was used by the suspect.

Dallas murder suspect vehicle (surveillance)

Anyone with information regarding the posted vehicle or has any information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective King, at 214-671-3684 or Erica.King@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

