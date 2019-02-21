FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest in self-portrait art has landed in Fort Worth in the way of life like figurines called Doobs.

Rhonda Felton runs the Doob studio located off Camp Bowie Blvd.

She described the personal statues by saying, “A Doob is a 3D replica of you or your loved one or your pet.”

Those wanting to have a Doob made have their picture taken inside of a booth with 66 cameras arranged in a 360 degree pattern.

That picture is then sent off to be 3D printed into a miniature life-like version of the people or pets photographed.

Doob popularity is spreading throughout the country with studios in major cities like New York and Los Angeles.

The Fort Worth location is the only one in Texas.

Felton added, “I think it’s so cool that I want other people to experience it as well.”

The cost for the figurines begin at $199 for the smallest ones measuring about 4 inches in height.