PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keurig Dr Pepper has announced that it will be moving its Texas headquarters from Plano to The Star in Frisco, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys announced the new 350,000 square-foot facility that will be one of the homes to the company. The building is expected to be finished in 2021.

Keurig Dr Pepper’s other headquarters is located in Burlington, Massachusetts.

“We are excited to upgrade our Texas co-headquarters location to support the needs of our vibrant business, including enhanced technology capabilities and space to increase collaboration,” said Bob Gamgort, Chairman and CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper. “The new location at The Star in Frisco will provide a state-of the-art work environment and exciting amenities that will energize our employees and enable us to attract top talent in the area.”

According to a press release, about 1,100 employees work at the current headquarters, which has been in Plano since 1998.

“We are thrilled to see the business community at The Star continue to grow with the addition of Keurig Dr Pepper,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “We look forward to welcoming another company with deep Texas roots working alongside us at the World Corporate Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Dr Pepper Snapple Group was recently acquired by Keurig Green Mountain in July 2018 for over $18 billion. The two companies merged to become Keurig Dr Pepper.