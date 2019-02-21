BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 40s has been critically injured after a shooting at a home in Burleson Thursday morning.

Police say they responded at around 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Redhaw Court near Lorna Street.

According to police, two suspects had entered through the back of the house and shot the resident during a confrontation.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are still at the scene investigating what led to the shooting and what the two suspects were doing at the home. Police say there were children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.