



— A Louisiana man allegedly broke into a home while wearing a gorilla suit and is under arrest, authorities said.

Jeremie Moran was found Feb. 13 wearing a black gorilla suit and hiding under a mattress in a home in Sulpher, according to police.

Officers had responded to a call about a suspicious person in an all-black costume, who was looking through windows of homes and sneaking through yards, KPLC reported.

As officers were attempting to place Moran in handcuffs, he was able to break free with only one wrist cuffed. He then began physically resisting officers, according to Mel Estess with Sulphur Police.

Officers regained control of Moran and successfully placed him under arrest.

Moran was charged with simple resisting of a police officer with force or violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer and wearing a mask or hood in public places.