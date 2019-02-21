(CBSDFW.COM) – The average gas price per gallon of regular unleaded fuel throughout Texas has increased by 14 cents since last week, making it the biggest weekly jump since August 2017.

According to AAA Texas, the average gas price for regular unleaded is now $2.12, which is 14 cents more than Thursday of last week. However, it is also 14 cents lower than this day last year.

AAA says drivers in Midland are seeing the biggest prices at around $2.40 per gallon of regular unleaded. Drivers in Beaumont, Tyler and Wichita Falls are seeing the least at $2.07 per gallon.

“Prices at the pump are spiking as global crude inventories tighten and crude oil prices are hitting their highest level so far this year,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Inventories are likely to continue to tighten and keep gas prices higher through the end of the month.”

The national average for regular unleaded, which saw an increase by 10 cents since last week, is at $2.38 per gallon.