By Ken Molestina
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a little known service in Arlington making a big difference for those trying to stay away from a hospital emergency rooms.

A unique partnership between Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Arlington Fire Department, and ambulance company AMR focuses on treating the chronically ill before their conditions become an emergency by scheduling paramedic visits at their home.

The service is known as the Arlington Community Health Care Program and it’s free for Arlington residents who are referred to the program.

Arlington Fire Paramedic Jason Adams said, “We go out and we try and problem solve, and figure out why they can’t stay out of the hospital.”

Harold Moore, 91, is one of the programs patients and says he hasn’t been to a hospital in seven months ever since he was released following a 90 day stay.

Moore said the paramedics have been a “Godsend”, adding “At my age to have somebody that I can rely depend on 24 hours a day is great.”

Program administrators say of their patients enrolled in the program they have seen a decrease of about 70 percent in returns the ER, and an 80 percent decrease in re-admission the hospital.

