  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AR, augmented reality, Dallas Mavericks, DFW News, Downtown Dallas, Luka Doncic, mavsAR, Mural, NBA, rookie, step back jumper, wallscape


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks rookie who has dazzled on the court all season is now making moves off the court thanks to “augmented reality” technology.

The back of the YMCA building at 601 N Akard, which can be seen from the intersection of Field Street and Ross Avenue, has been taken over with a 68’ x 193’ mural of Luka Dončić performing his step back jumper.

Luka Dončić mural (courtesy: Dallas Mavericks)

Fans can click here to access instructions and once activated, Dončić is brought to life for the “larger than life Luka magic show.”

At the conclusion of the video, fans are then invited to participate in the Luka Step Back Challenge, where MFFLs (Mavericks Fans For Life)  can post their best step back move for a chance to win a signed Luka Dončić jersey and to meet him.

“The Mavs are so proud to be able to give the fans an innovative and cutting-edge experience using augmented reality to bring Luka Magic to life in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We strive to interact with MFFLs both on and off the court and are excited to see our fans’ best Luka impersonations as part of the challenge. Go Mavs!” -Jerome Elenez, CMO of the Dallas Mavericks

The creative and technology studio Groove Jones produced the AR experience, with creative direction from the Dallas Mavericks, by taking both photo and video assets to bring the animation to life.

The wallscape will be active through March 15 and fans are encouraged to share their experiences through social media using the hashtag #mavsAR.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s