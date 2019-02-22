



– The Dallas Mavericks rookie who has dazzled on the court all season is now making moves off the court thanks to “augmented reality” technology.

The back of the YMCA building at 601 N Akard, which can be seen from the intersection of Field Street and Ross Avenue, has been taken over with a 68’ x 193’ mural of Luka Dončić performing his step back jumper.

Fans can click here to access instructions and once activated, Dončić is brought to life for the “larger than life Luka magic show.”

At the conclusion of the video, fans are then invited to participate in the Luka Step Back Challenge, where MFFLs (Mavericks Fans For Life) can post their best step back move for a chance to win a signed Luka Dončić jersey and to meet him.

“The Mavs are so proud to be able to give the fans an innovative and cutting-edge experience using augmented reality to bring Luka Magic to life in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We strive to interact with MFFLs both on and off the court and are excited to see our fans’ best Luka impersonations as part of the challenge. Go Mavs!” -Jerome Elenez, CMO of the Dallas Mavericks

The creative and technology studio Groove Jones produced the AR experience, with creative direction from the Dallas Mavericks, by taking both photo and video assets to bring the animation to life.

The wallscape will be active through March 15 and fans are encouraged to share their experiences through social media using the hashtag #mavsAR.