McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police said detectives are working several leads and have persons of interest in nearly 30 criminal incidents of windows being shot with BB guns.

The incidents have happened in an area east of 75/Central, dating back to early January.

All have happened between roughly 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., with the most recent being Thursday night at a business in the 300 block of E. Louisiana St., east of McDonald St.

It happened at a gym called, Lockout in the historic downtown area.

There were about a dozen people inside working out at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Shoemake at 972-547-2825 or tshoemak@mckinneytexas.org.