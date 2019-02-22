  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BB guns, Criminal Mischief, DFW News, McKinney Police, persons of interest, windows shot out

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police said detectives are working several leads and have persons of interest in nearly 30 criminal incidents of windows being shot with BB guns.

The incidents have happened in an area east of 75/Central, dating back to early January.

window shot out (McKinney Police Dept.)

All have happened between roughly 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., with the most recent being Thursday night at a business in the 300 block of E. Louisiana St., east of McDonald St.

It happened at a gym called, Lockout in the historic downtown area.

There were about a dozen people inside working out at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Shoemake at 972-547-2825 or tshoemak@mckinneytexas.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s