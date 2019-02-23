  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)


HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner en route to Houston with three people on board crashed Saturday afternoon into a bay, officials say.

The twin-engine plane, operated by Atlas Air, crashed into Trinity Bay near the city of Anahuac, around 12:45 p.m. on its way to Houston from Miami.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert notice after losing radar and radio contact with the plane approximately 30 miles southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

According to initial reports, three people were on board. There are no signs of survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and will be leading the investigation. They have not released names of the passengers.

