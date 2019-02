CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton police officer shot and killed an armed man Saturday night after the man approached officers and refused to drop his weapon.

Police were initially doing a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Walnut Street around 5:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old Carrollton man was pronounced dead at Parkland Hospital.

No officers were injured.

The officers who were involved are on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.