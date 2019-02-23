DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A memorial service was held for Linda “Michellita” Rogers Saturday– one year after she died in a natural gas explosion.

The pastor at the service said it was a service of hope. Rogers’ cheerleading coach shared stories, describing her as “angelic with a bright smile.”

Her Sunday school teacher said she remembered Linda as humble, and a good friend to her own daughter.

Rogers’ family released video of her final moments. One year ago, the Rogers home exploded and killed the 12-year-old. Her mother, father and brother were left injured.

Two other homes on the same block where the Rogers lived also caught fire days before the explosion.

The family attorney is suing ATMOS, the gas company, after Dallas Fire-Rescue blamed all three incidents on natural gas.

ATMOS said in a statement they live in the communities they serve and said they are intensely dedicated to safety.