DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the man responsible for shooting another man Saturday morning in a Dallas strip center.

Officers arrived to a strip center on Rosemeade Parkway, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, around 1:55 a.m.

They said there was a fight between the victim and the suspect moments before the shooting occurred.

The suspect left the crime scene before officers arrived. Police said they were unable to make any arrests.

The condition of the victim hasn’t been released. Police said they believe the two men know each other.