DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An online sale ended up with arrests Friday night in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police said three people went to an apartment on the 3000 block of Hester Avenue. Two people at the apartment were trying to buy something through a social media app, but the sale didn’t happen.

The three people arrested returned, forced their way into the apartment and took things, according to police.

Officers arrived and arrested them around 8:30 p.m.